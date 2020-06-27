THERE have been no further confirmed cases of coronavirus in the York area recorded over the last 24 hours.
Figures released today (Saturday) by Public Health England show that the total number of confirmed cases in the City of York Council area is still 463, the same number as it gave on Tuesday.
In addition, there have been no further cases confirmed in the North Yorkshire County Council area, as the total remains at 1,352, or in the East Riding of Yorkshire Council area, where the total number of cases is 965.
