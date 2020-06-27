NO further patients with coronavirus have died at hospitals within the York Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust.
NHS England said this afternoon that the total number of Covid-19 related fatalities at the trust up to 5pm yesterday remained at 214, the same as it has been since last Saturday.
The trust operates York Hospital and Scarborough Hospital.
It said that nationwide, a further 78 people who tested positive for coronavirus had died in English hospitals. The total number of confirmed reported deaths in hospitals in England is now 28,635.
It added that the patients who died were aged between 56 and 97, and two patients, aged 73 and 96, had no known underlying health conditions.
