FIREFIGHTERS were called into action after a van caught fire on a busy road in York.
It happened on Malton Road shortly before 11am today (Saturday).
A spokesman for North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said the owner of the vehicle called to say there was smoke coming from the dashboard of the van.
"When firefighters got there the engine compartment was well alight and there was also fire damage to the cab.
"There are no reports of injuries."
The incident involved a Renault Trafic van.
Comments are closed on this article.