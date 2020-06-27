YORK was treated to a surprise flypast by the Red Arrows this morning (Saturday) to mark Armed Forces Day.
People have taken to Twitter saying they saw the famous red Hawk planes roaring across York's skies in formation, leaving a trail of red, white and blue smoke.
York councillor Andy D'Agorne tweeted:
Just seen @rafredarrows fly past in formation on way to Scarborough for Armed Forces Day.— Andy D'Agorne (@AndyDAgorne) June 27, 2020
Another person tweeted:
No word of a lie, just eating breakfast and the @rafredarrows— 🙃 uosɐſ (@palengreda) June 27, 2020
blasted pretty low over my house in #York red white n blue smoke and everything
A fitting tribute for my services to the Marmite industry I'd say.
Thank you! #RedArrows
The flypast happened shortly before 10.15am.
If you managed to take photos of the Red Arrows flying over York, please send them to newsdesk@thepress.co.uk and we'll add them to this story.
The Red Arrows have also performed a flypast over Scarborough on the day the town should have been hosting the National Armed Forces Day event, but this was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
It was part of a short ceremonial service at Scarborough Castle.
