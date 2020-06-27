HEAVY rain may cause flooding in York and North Yorkshire, forecasters have warned.
The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for rain for York and across the region. The warning is in place from 9am to 10pm today (Saturday).
"Heavy showers and rain may lead to flooding in a few places," the Met Office said.
Bus and train services could be affected, with longer journey times possible, it added.
It also said: "Spray and flooding on roads probably making car journey times longer.
"Flooding of a few homes and businesses is possible."
Forecasters have also warned of potential thunderstorms in York and across the region later today.
According to the Met Office, there is a chance of thunder between 3pm and 6pm.
