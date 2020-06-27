Illustrated Tales of Yorkshire by David Paul (Amberley paperback, £14.99)

SOME of the lovely things about summer are the days out and the long evenings. For the last few evenings, I have been sitting outside and reading this fascinating book that has transported me to some marvellous spots around our beautiful county.

Some of the stories featured are familiar – like that of William Bradley, the “Yorkshire Giant” whose statue is a highlight of any trip to Market Weighton or the story of Mother Shipton.

Many stories are not well known though beyond their particular locale.

The book has many ghostly tales like the legend of Sister Hylda and the tale of the haunted farm. Supernatural retribution is meted out to a foundry master in Soothill near Dewsbury, whose punishment befits the crime, and to a whole village in the Legend of Semerwater, with a cautionary tale of a village shunning its charitable duty and paying the price.

Then there are tales of old customs and traditions and a fair number of hangings. The book even includes tales of industry, with the story of Thomas Bolsover who invented plated metals.

We also get to hear of a few local characters. I especially warmed to “Parson Carter of Lastingham” who had 13 children and supplemented his meagre wage by running the village pub. His unique approach to Sunday worship and refreshments was in the end commended by the Archdeacon.

The book is illustrated beautifully throughout with a mixture of contemporary photographs plus old stills and photos, postcards and drawings from the archives. It seems that everywhere has a story to tell and this is a great place to start finding them.