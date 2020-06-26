THERE have been no further confirmed cases of coronavirus in the York area recorded over the last 24 hours.
Figures released today (Friday) by Public Health England show that the total number of confirmed cases in the City of York Council area is still 463, the same figure as was announced on Wednesday and yesterday.
The figures show a rise of one in the North Yorkshire County Council area, from 1,351 to 1,352.
While in the East Riding of Yorkshire Council area, the total number of cases is 965, the same as yesterday.