A ONE-WAY system introduced in Shambles to aid social distancing is set to be scrapped by City of York Council.

The move comes after shoppers and tourists have been unknowingly walking the wrong way along the historic street because ‘no entry’ signs installed at the Pavement entrance have been removed by someone.

Only one-way signs at the other entrance from Kings Square are still in place.

Andy Kerr, head of regeneration programmes at the council, said he was aware that unfortunately, the no entry signs that the authority had installed at the bottom of The Shambles had been removed.

“This was not done by the council or our partners,” he said.

“However, given this week’s change in government guidance and based on feedback from businesses, we are looking to remove the one way walking route down the Shambles.

“We will be updating all the signage to reflect this and encourage people to maintain social distancing by following the ‘keep left’ guidance.”

Shoppers and tourists walking the wrong way along The Shambles yesterday said they had no idea about the one-way system because there were no signs.

Dilek, one of the tourists pictured, told The Press: “I didn’t realise you shouldn’t walk this way but I will know in future.”

Susan Hill, of York, said: “Yes, I noticed there weren’t any signs. It seems a bit of a shambles really!”

Visitor Joan Browne from London said: “I had no idea there was a one-way system - why aren’t there any signs up saying no entry.”

Meanwhile, Mr Kerr explained how plans to introduce a one-way system along the City Walls will be carried out.

“The City Walls one way system will run clockwise, with clear signage being placed at all entry and exit points to ensure visitors can easily identify where they can access the walls safely,” he said.

“We are also offering all local businesses a free 'Let’s be York' pack, which include social distancing floor stickers and safety advice posters to support businesses to reopen safely as lockdown restrictions are lifted.” For info, go to www.york.gov.uk/BusinessToolkit.