A CARE home resident celebrated her 102nd birthday in lockdown - with family and friends waving hello through the conservatory windows.
Mary Findlay revealed her secret to a long life - saying the key is to be happy, not take things too seriously and enjoy every moment.
She celebrated her special day in style, with a huge cake baked by Boroughbridge Manor care home's chef.
And she also received 102 birthday cards - so many that she did not know what to do with them all, joked the home's manager.
Mary said: “I’ve enjoyed turning 102 and have had an amazing day.”
Neil Todd, operations manager of Barchester Boroughbridge Manor said: “We’re delighted to be celebrating a truly remarkable woman as she reaches 102 years old. Mary is such a lovely resident who always has an interesting tale to tell."
Family visited following social distancing guidelines.