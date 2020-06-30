Here's some more adorable lockdown babies.

Wilfred Arthur Henson

Wilfred Arthur Henson was born on May 26 at York Hospital, weighing 4kg. Mum Nicola Henson, of Fulford, York, said: "After several days of induction Wilf was still no closer to making an appearance and eventually had to make a slightly dramatic arrival by emergency c-section. All of the staff on the maternity wards were amazing and made us feel very well cared for. The family are all so excited to have Wilf home. He's totally adorable and what better way to spend lockdown than gazing at his beautiful face!"

Harley Thomas Illingworth

Harley Thomas Illingworth, born May 14 at York Hospital, weight: 9lb 9.5oz.

Parents are Stacey Mackenzie and Thomas Illingworth, of Wheldrake. Mum said: "It's a very strange time to have a baby. I was very worried about it all, however everyone at the hospital was amazing and made me feel at ease."

Reggie Ray-Isaac Elliott

Reggie Ray-Isaac Elliott, born March 15 in York, weight: 6lb 4oz. Parents Ashleigh Stephenson and Kiran Elliott, of York, said: "The midwives in the hospital were absolutely amazing! I couldn’t have been able to do it without them. They put me at ease so much! Reggie was born via emergency c-section and the decision was made very fast but they were so supportive through the process! Couldn’t have done it without them, thank you!"

Nova May Milliken

Nova May Milliken, born on June 10 at York Hospital, weight: 9lb 2oz. Parents Calley Starkey and Kurt Milliken, of York, said: "I had Nova via emergency c-section even though it wasn’t a planned section it went very smoothly and all the staff were very professional and calming I felt safe through out and even throughout the night when I needed help they were there for me no problem can’t thank them enough. She came home the next day to meet her big sister Jovie."

Alfie George Smith

Alfie George Smith, born May 5 at York Hospital, weight: 5lb 10oz. Parents Jenny Carter and Matt Smith, of Acomb, York, said: "I was taken into hospital on May 1 with pre-eclampsia and had to be induced because of this. Labour was fairly long and some pain relief didn’t work for me. However, the midwives were absolutely amazing, we couldn’t have asked for better care. After birth Alfie got an infection and we had to stay in hospital for a week. Every single person I encountered made me feel reassured and looked after and the help and advice given to me was above and beyond in so many cases. I was humbled by how lovely everyone was."

Scarlett Dorothy Bailey

Scarlett Dorothy Bailey, born on April 27, at York, weight: 8lb14oz. Parents are Lauren Woodcock and Paul Bailey, of Pocklington. Mum said: "I was worried about being alone through labour due to Covid. I went in around 6.30am and was on my own until around 8.30pm when my partner was called as I was going to the labour ward. He was able to stay with me until we were aloud home five hours after birth. The midwives were amazing and so supportive throughout the whole experience, Scarlett is now 7 weeks old and is adored by her big sister Mia."

Maisie Smelt

Maisie Smelt, was born on May 20 at York Hospital, weight: 7lb 10oz. Parents Emily Moore and Andrew Smelt, of York, said: "Maisie entered the world on the hottest day of the year so far and arrived within four and a half hours! The midwives were all amazing and helped so much with it being our first baby. Almost forgot we were in a pandemic for a short while soaking in those newborn cuddles!"

Lily Elsie Hemingway

Lily Elsie Hemingway, born on May 30 at York Hospital, weighing 6lb 2oz. Parents Lucy Boswell and Matt Hemingway, of Heworth, York, said: "Lily is our first baby and she couldn’t wait to meet the world so decided to come five weeks early! We had a very quick labour – just four and a half hours! Our midwife was incredible and even though the birth wasn’t what we expected, I feel so positive about my experience. We stayed in SCBU for five days and all the staff were absolutely amazing. I can’t thank them enough for how well they looked after us! We are now home and doing well."

Jocelyn Cox

Jocelyn Cox was born on May 13 at York Hospital to Beth and Lewis Cox of Sherburn in Elmet. Beth said: "After a traumatic first labour, I was terrified going with Covid going on. I was induced at 37+6 due to complications and had a very quick labour (active labour was only 36 minutes) Josie graced us with her presence at 7:17pm. We are so in love!"

George Thomas Connolly

George Thomas Connolly, born on May 10 at York Hospital, weighing 8lb 7oz to Natalie and Tom Connolly, of York. Mum said: "George was born nine days late. Being pregnant in lockdown was very strange and I was nervous about going into hospital alone but I was very impressed with the maternity team. My husband was called as soon as I was taken to labour ward and all the midwives and staff were incredibly supportive! They made me feel at ease the whole time. Jess and Nikki were my midwives and I cannot thank them enough! George is our second baby, big sister Olive is enjoying having a baby brother to cuddle."

Ava North

Ava North, born on June 6 at York Hospital weight: 7lbs 3oz. Parents Kirsty Shippin and Darren North, of Strensall, York, said: "Daddy was allowed to stay with us for a short while after Ava was born until we went onto the postnatal ward. We stayed in hospital for five days, this was the hardest and most challenging time without Daddy being able to visit us but we’re all home now safe and well enjoying creating some magical memories together. The midwives were all outstanding and extremely supportive."

Noah Caputi

Noah Caputi was born on April 21 in York weighing 2.77 kg. Parents Silvia Cardoso Valerio Caputi of York said: "Noah was born at only 38+3 weeks, and his birth had to be induced. All his family from Italy had had flights booked for ages to come and meet him, but they couldn't because of lockdown!"