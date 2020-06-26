A TORTOISE has been stolen from a garden in a North Yorkshire town, and police are investigating.
The owner of Henry a 15-year-old tortoise, has been left devatated, say North Yorkshire Police, after he is believed to have been stolen from the back garden of a property in Heron Way in Malton yesterday.
A spokesman for the force said: "Henry’s owner has understandably been left deeply upset following his disappearance and we would urge anyone who has seen him or who believes they know where he is to contact officers with information.
"Anyone who saw anything suspicious between 10am and 1pm on Thursday, 25 June in the Heron Way area is urged to come forward or if you live in this area and have private CCTV please check this for any suspicious activity.
"If you wish to provide information anonymously then this can be done through the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. Please quote reference 12200107428."
