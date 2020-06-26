POLICE are tooking to trace a man who is missing from home and could be in North Yorkshire.
North Yorkshire Police want to find Robin Purvis, 54, who is from the Durham area, and last contacted his family on Wednesday, June 3. He was believed to have been in Kettleness, north of Whitby, between Thursday, June 4 and Friday, June 5.
He is described as white European, around 5ft 11ins tall, with a bald head.
His car, a blue 63-reg Citroen C3, was located by police at Kettleness car park, near Goldsborough footpath on the evening of Friday, June 5.
A police spokesman said: "It is still believed that Robin could be in the North Yorkshire area but anyone with information is asked to now contact Durham Constabulary.
"This can still be done by calling 101, although you may have to select an option to speak with another police force if calling from within North Yorkshire. If it is an emergency then 999 should be used.
"Please quote the Durham Constabulary reference DHM070620200162."