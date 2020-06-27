PLANS to prevent another devastating flood in Tadcaster will be unveiled next month.

The Environment Agency says it will publish a shortlist of options for how flood defence improvements could look in the town, as well as exploring the possibility of a flood storage area upstream and the use of natural flood management.

It says that due to the Covid-19 situation, it won’t be able to hold face-to-face public meetings, and so 3D visualisations and aerial computer-designed ‘fly-through’ videos of the options will be made available online.

The £9 million flood defence scheme is being drawn up in the wake of the floods of December 2015, in which dozens of businesses and homes were inundated and part of the bridge over the River Wharfe was destroyed when the river overtopped its banks.

“Contractors working on surveys for the Tadcaster flood alleviation scheme will be in the town over the coming weeks,” said a spokesman.

“The agency has been working with flood engineer specialists to develop the plans since the Government committed to invest £9 million in the scheme last autumn, in addition to the £1 million Local Growth Fund investment in the scheme through the York and North Yorkshire Local Enterprise Partnership.

“Hydrological and hydraulic modelling of the flood risk has already been undertaken, as well as environmental and ecological appraisals of the river, the surrounding area and its habitats.”

He added that the agency was aiming to have a community information hub where residents can drop-in and ask questions to a staff member later in the year, and aimed to have a consultation on the draft final design before the end of the year.

Nicola Eades, of Tadcaster Flood Action Group, said it was fully supportive of the plans. “Over the years we have worked closely with the agency to help bring about a greater level of resilience for the community and will continue to do so to ensure a successful scheme is built which will help protect and enhance our town.”

l To join the town’s flood alleviation mailing list, email tadcasterfas@environment-agency.gov.uk and for flood warnings call Floodline on 0345 988 1188.