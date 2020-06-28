IF, like me, anybody is wondering what happened to mother goose at the railway station and why the story went quiet, I understand the eggs didn’t hatch and the goose has now left the area.
As with everything in nature though each situation produces winners and losers. The pond at Askham Bryan has seen a huge increase in its winged wildlife.
I’ve been visiting it most days since the lockdown started and there are three new families.
One consisting of four mallard chicks, a second with nine and a family of 11 moorhens.
Helped by the increased number of passers by feeding them and deterring predators, all of them have survived so far.
If anybody is looking for somewhere new and scenic to explore then why not pay them a visit.
Scott Marmion,
Woodthorpe, York
