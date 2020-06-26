THE latest figures show that North Yorkshire Police has still issued more fines for breaches of coronavirus regulations than any other police force in the country.
The Press reported on June 11 that North Yorkshire Police had issued the most fines out of all the forces in England, and this is still the case.
Data released today (June 26) shows that, between March 27 and June 22, North Yorkshire Police had issued 1,122 fines, ahead of the Metropolitan Police with 1,072 fines.
Humberside Police had issued only 127 fines.
North Yorkshire Police said that, as of today, the total number of fines issued by the force stands at 1,171.
Of those, 186 have been issued in the York area.
Fifty seven per cent of the fixed penalty notices have been handed to non-residents of York and North Yorkshire, the force added.
Here is breakdown of the fixed penalty notices issued in North Yorkshire:
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment