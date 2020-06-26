YORK and Scarborough Hospitals have gone another day without a coronavirus-related death.
NHS England said yesterday that the total number of Covid-19 fatalities at the York Teaching Hospital Foundation Trust remained at 214 - the same as it has been since last Saturday.
It said that nationwide, a further 67 people who tested positive for coronavirus had died, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in hospitals in England to 28,557.
It added that the patients who died were aged between 52 and 98, and one, aged 86, had had no known underlying health conditions.