PUBLIC Health England stated in March “Care Home Residents were very unlikely to become infected by Covid-19”.
The figures published in the Press (June 25) showed how wrong they were. Over 45 per cent of all Covid-19 deaths occurred in care homes in the city. Outbreaks had occurred in 22 of the 37 homes – a huge 60 per cent.
Rachael Maskell MP is quite right to demand to know which homes were affected. Not least because millions of pounds of council taxpayers' money is spent paying for places in such homes.
Perhaps, more importantly, the families of those currently in the homes, or awaiting a placement, should have this information so that they can make informed choices.
The current council claims to be “open and transparent”. Can I suggest that rather than “paid staff,” elected members should decide whether such information should remain secret.
