WHAT I've just witnessed on the news today (June 25) absolutely beggars belief. Thousands of people have descended on to the beaches of Bournemouth.
These have got to be the most stupid people in Britain.
The surname of all of them has got to be THICK. All living in a town called THICK with only one street called THICK street.
They don't possess a single brain cell between them. If (God forbid) some of them contract this evil virus, who are they going to blame?
Not themselves that's for sure.
How can they be educated? In all honesty, I don't think they can be.
If ever a remake of the film Dumb and Dumber is made, I suggest they all apply for the parts.
M Horsman,
Moorland Road,
