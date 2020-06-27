RESIDENTS in York and across the region are being encouraged to recognise the contribution of service men and women this Armed Forces Day, which is being celebrated online today.

They can also show their support by taking part in a united salute.

The annual event gives individuals and organisations up and down the country the opportunity to celebrate the work of our Armed Forces and veterans.

Armed Forces personnel are continuing to play a key role in supporting the NHS during the coronavirus pandemic. They have been carrying out frontline tasks such as staffing mobile testing sites, working in the ambulance service and delivering life-saving PPE equipment.

“Military personnel have been playing a leading role in our response to the coronavirus pandemic,” said North Yorkshire County Council leader Cllr Carl Les. “Their hard work and dedication has been indispensable to the national effort in keeping us safe. Recognition of their contribution is more deserved than ever.

“From staffing testing sites across the county to delivering PPE to some of North Yorkshire’s most rural communities, we are incredibly grateful for what they do.”

Following the announcement of the cancellation of this year’s national event in Scarborough, there will be a virtual celebration today at www.scarborougharmedforcesday.co.uk. The content will include military related videos and personal stories, recollections from previous Armed Forces Day events and children’s activities.

In addition, #SaluteOurForces is a simple way for anyone to pay tribute to the Armed Forces community. To join in, simply send a photo or video of yourself or your friends and colleagues saluting. Submit your images by tweeting @ArmedForcesDay using #SaluteOurForces or email armedforcesdayuk@gmail.com.

Coinciding with Armed Forces Day, City of York Council has published the city’s first Armed Forces Community Information and Directory of Support. This resource provides serving armed forces personnel, their families, reservists and veterans, with the details of help and support available from a wide range of organisations locally and nationally.

The directory is available online at www.livewellyork.co.uk/s4s/WhereILive/Council?pageId=4195

The national Armed Forces Day flag is being flown above York’s iconic Mansion House as part of the city’s celebrations.

City of York Council is committed to working across the city to support its armed forces community. Last year, the council was awarded the Gold Award in the Ministry of Defence’s Employer Recognition Scheme for its work to support council staff who are reservists or cadet force volunteers, as well as veterans and their spouses who apply for job interviews. The authority is one of only a handful of employers in the whole of the Yorkshire and Humber region to have won the award.

Cllr Keith Aspden, Armed Forces Champion and Leader of City of York Council, said: “We are incredibly proud of York’s reservists, armed forces personnel and veterans, and Armed Forces Day is an opportunity to say our thanks as a city for all their work.”