North Yorkshire Police are appealing for witnesses and information about a distraction burglary when a woman in her 90s was targetted by thieves in Garnet Lane Tadcaster at between about 6.30pm and 6.45pm on Thursday (June 25).
Two men knocked on her door offering gardening work. While she was distracted, one went inside, carried out a search, and took bank cards and cash.
Police are appealing for information, in particular any sightings of the suspects.
One man is described as 5ft 6ins tall, with sandy brown hair, wearing a black t-shirt and jeans.
The other is described as shorter and fat, with blond hair, wearing a grey jumper and blue jeans.
They were last seen heading down Marlborough Drive in Tadcaster.
Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for PC Nick Thompson or PSI Dave Pegg.
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12200107660.
