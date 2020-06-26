PART of a York pub is set to be turned into hotel rooms - in a bid to adapt as businesses respond to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Burton Stone on Clifton has applied for planning permission to convert part of the ground floor pub into three guest bedrooms.

Two of the rooms would be dog-friendly, for visitors who want to bring their pets.

The front rooms - restaurant and bar - would be kept as a pub, but the pool table area will be converted.

The pub already has several guest rooms and a statement says: "The new hotel side of the business has worked well, however the bar side of the business has had diminishing returns.

"In light of the current global pandemic and lockdown of places like pubs, it has highlighted the need for the business to adapt and change to endure these times.

"This also allows the owners to maintain and preserve the building for many more years to come with revenues from a sustainable business model."

The application says the rooms at the back of the pub are not used - so could be turned into accessible hotel rooms with access to the outdoors for people who want to bring their dogs with them on their trip to York.

"The bar will need to be amended to suit the new bedroom layout, the bar and customer area will be smaller, but this would more accurately reflect the space required for amount of customers," the application says.

It adds: "The proposed changes to the building are to provide a safe and secure environment for the occupants and provide facilities which will ensure the success of the business into the future.

"This has been achieved by creating en-suite bedrooms for customers with needs that may not be suited for the existing accommodation at first floor."

The pub building is a listed property and built on the site of an earlier inn.

The Burton Stone is set at the front of the pub, on the corner with Burton Stone Lane.

According to Historic England, the stone is believed to be a Medieval cross base.

The listing says: "In addition to the central hole for a cross-shaft there are four cup-like depressions in the upper face which suggest use in time of plague as a barter stone.

"[It] stands at the front of the Burton Stone Inn enclosed by a wall."

The planning application says: "The property has undergone several renovations over the years and the bar area was significantly developed and changed prior to the applicant taking control of the property.

"The windows are of great significance, both internally and externally and these wil be maintained as existing.

"The works will be carried out in a sensitive way that will allow any changes to be undone in the future without any damage to the original features."

View the plans at york.gov.uk.