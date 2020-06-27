A GLOBAL hotel chain, which operates a hotel in York city centre, is launching a new programme to give guests a cleaner and safer stay after the coronavirus pandemic.
The hospitality industry can open again to the public in the UK from July 4.
Hilton, which has a hotel in Tower Street in the city, will be launching ‘Hilton CleanStay’ in a bid to keep its customers safe from coronavirus.
New measures will include room seals to indicate a room has not been entered since being deep cleaned, extra disinfection of high-touch areas such as light switches, a greater focus on contactless check-in via Digital Key and more frequent cleaning of public areas.
Stephen Cassidy, managing director, UK and Ireland, Hilton, said: “We are looking forward to opening our hotels and welcoming back guests.
“We know that expectations will be different, with cleanliness and hygiene more important than ever.
"To ensure our guests have peace of mind and confidence, we will be implementing Hilton CleanStay – an industry-leading programme which will give guests an even cleaner and safer stay, across all of our 150 hotels in the UK.”
More information at: https://bit.ly/3hWEpFK