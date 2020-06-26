A HOUSING group will sponsor one of the categories in this year’s Community Pride awards.

Clarion Housing Group, who have around 125,000 properties across the country, will sponsor the Health Service Hero prize in this year’s awards.

Over 350,000 people call a Clarion Housing home their home. The group’s aim is to build 50,000 new homes in 10 years including homes for social housing, shared ownership, private rent and private sale tenures.

The organisation also help people to access employment and training opportunities, giving young people a better start in life through our charitable foundation Clarion Futures.

Richard Cook, group director of development Clarion Housing Group, said: “All of us at Clarion Housing Group are incredibly proud to be sponsoring the York Community Pride Awards, supporting the Health Service Hero is an privilege, especially given the levels of dedication shown by so many, during this difficult time for our country.We thank all key workers for their for their efforts and wish all finalists good luck.”

The winner of last year’s Health Service Hero award was Mike Proctor, the former CEO of York Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust.

Mike stepped down as chief executive of the trust in July last year, after a 44 year career in the NHS, 26 years of those dedicated to serving the community in York.

His commitment to patient care and his determination saw him rise from working on the wards to one of the most senior positions.

The Community Pride awards are supported by City of York Council and the main sponsor if Benenden Health.

As well as the Health Service Hero, there will also be prizes for Spirit of Youth, Person of the Year, Good Neighbour of the Year, Sporting Hero, Public Sector Hero, School of the Year, Charity Fundraiser, Child of the Year, Teacher of the Year, Volunteer of the Year and Best Community Project award.

All nominees must live in, or contribute to the community within the City of York Council area.

Entries for this year’s Community Pride awards can be posted to York Community Pride Awards, The Press, 84-86 Walmgate, York YO1 9YN. Or you can submit your nomination on The Press website.

The closing date for entries is Friday, July 24. Nominations must include a supporting statement of no more than two sides of A4 with each entry and should include a photograph, which we will be unable to return.