Local photographer NIKKI BOWLING takes us to her favourite parts of West Yorkshire
WEST Yorkshire wasn’t somewhere I was too familiar with until a few years when when I was commissioned to produce a scenic calendar.
The subject matter was West Yorkshire landmarks and villages.
I soon discovered it was a beautiful part of Yorkshire.
Now, I often take my daughter Mia out to Bolton Abbey for the day and we love it there.
Bolton Abbey
There are so many beautiful walks – and neither of us are too old to paddle in the river!
Another favourite place is Haworth where we always visit the Bronte Museum and walk up on the wild moors above the village.
Ilkley is another fabulous day out, especially for shopping.
Then we have a walk on the moors up by the Cow and Calf.
Ilkley from the Cow and Calf
This part of Yorkshire is special to me because my great grandparents lived in Askwith and many Bowling ancestors are buried at a beautiful little church at Weston.
On one day out we found their grave stones and it was quite emotional.
Nikki Bowling is a York-based photographer specialising in weddings and property. See her work at: nikkibowling.com
