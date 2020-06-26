YORK is at risk of severe thunderstorms, with frequent lightning and torrential downpours, forecasters have warned.
Thunderstorms have already broken out this morning over the south-east and West Midlands, as this radar image shows, and these are heading north, bringing an end to a week of blazing sunshine and scorching temperatures.
The Met Office has warned that the storms could bring lightning, hail and flooding to some areas, with up to 50mm of rain falling in an hour.
A yellow weather warning is in place for most of England, Scotland and east Wales from midday today until 9am tomorrow.
Met Office meteorologist Craig Snell said: “Not everyone will see a storm, but if you catch one, you will certainly know about it.”
But BBC Weather in association with MeteoGroup has warned that the worst storms could hit York and North Yorkshire tomorrow afternoon and evening, saying: "Severe thunderstorms are possible, bringing frequent lightning and torrential downpours."
*The Press will keep readers alerted to any thunderstorms approaching York today. At 11am, the worst storms were out in the North Sea and over north-west England, with none currently approaching York and North Yorkshire.
