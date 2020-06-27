STAFF from a care home in a village south of York have been highlighted as community heroes on a regional TV news show.

The team from Lake and Orchard Residential and Nursing Home, in Kelfield, featured in the weekly ‘Harry’s Heroes’ segment on BBC Look North.

They were nominated by Joan Winteringham, as a thank you for the care they have delivered to her 90-year-old mum Freda Hinchcliffe.

Mrs Winteringham said the team had gone the extra mile to care for residents and ensure their safety. She particularly wanted to highlight the efforts of activities co-ordinator, Sue Swatman.

She said: “Sue goes above and beyond, and during this time where relatives have not been able to visit she has been like a stand-in family.

“She keeps me posted with photos of my mum doing various activities, comes in on her day off to help, does shopping for things residents need and all sorts of little extras. She is my mum’s lifeline.”

Harry’s Heroes is presented by well-known broadcaster Harry Gration, who was the special guest at the official opening of Lake and Orchard Residential and Nursing Home in 2009.

Introducing the feature, he told viewers it was a chance to “share with you some remarkable people who are doing special things”.

Deputy home manager, Danielle Kilcommons, added: “I’m incredibly proud of our whole team for their hard work and dedication to delivering the very best care for our residents.

“We’re so pleased that Mrs Winteringham is happy with the care we provide and would like to say thank you for her kind words and nomination. We all sat down to watch the programme together, which was lovely for our residents and staff.”

Sarah Clarke-Kuehn, group director at Sanctuary Care, which runs the Kelfield home, said: “We are committed to delivering the highest standards of care and truly enriching the lives of all our residents.

“I’d like to say a big well done to everyone at Lake and Orchard and to all the wonderful carers who go above and beyond to make such a positive difference to people’s lives.”