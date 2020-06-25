YOUNG people are risking their lives in the hot weather by leaping from bridges and into water-filled quarries, police warned today.

North Yorkshire Police issued an urgent appeal this evening (Thursday) after revealing it had been dealing with reports of 'tombstoning'.

In one incident youths were said to be jumping off Naburn Bridge, near York.

And on Wednesday afternoon (June 24), police were called to a quarry near Great Heck in the Selby District to disperse up to 40 young people.

A police spokesperson said: "Not only had a large number of them entered the very deep and cold water while under the influence of alcohol, they had also been exposed to pollution.

"This activity has occurred at this and other such locations around the county."

We have also had reports of groups of youths jumping off Naburn Bridge! PARENTS please have conversations with your children advising them of the dangers of this! Make sure you know what your children are doing and who they are with! https://t.co/AqF9kMtSnf — NYP York South (@NPTYorkSouth) June 25, 2020

They said that with hot, sunny weather taking hold, young people may be tempted to jump from a great height into water-filled quarries, waterfalls and the sea to cool down.

"But the risks of serious injury, illness and even death are very real – not least when this activity is mixed with drinking alcohol," the spokesperson added.

PC Dave White, of the Safer Selby Hub, said: “While this may seem like good fun, the young people involved are placing themselves in serious danger by entering the water-filled quarries in the Selby District and elsewhere.

“Should someone be injured when jumping in or getting into grave difficulties while swimming, the lives of the emergency service teams are also put at risk from this foolish behaviour.

“We urge young people to be sensible and avoid these areas completely.

“We also ask parents and carers to raise this issue and warn young people about the dangers involved.”

In a separate incident at Thomason Foss, Beckhole, Goathland, at around 3pm today (Thursday), emergency services were alerted after a 22-year-old man suffered serious injuries when he jumped into the water. He has been taken to hospital by air ambulance.

And police warned that in the Scarborough, Filey and Whitby areas, young people have been jumping into the sea from harbour walls and piers – often referred to as 'tombstoning'.

Scarborough Borough Council’s Beach Superintendents will now be speaking to those who appear to be taking part in the "highly dangerous" activity.

Chief Inspector Rachel Wood, operations commander for Scarborough and Ryedale, said: “Tombstoning is an extremely dangerous thing to do and has cost people their lives in the past.

“Sadly, such tragedies will happen again in the future if people – often having been drinking alcohol - continue to take such unnecessary risks at our coastal and countryside areas.

“Our partnership approach to this issue is designed to keep people safe from harm and to do everything we can to prevent serious and even fatal incidents occurring.

“For this to be successful we need the co-operation of the public to be sensible in the first place, and for people to report any concerning behaviour to the police as soon as possible.”

Concerned residents or businesses should report incidents to North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 1, and speak to the Force Control Room.