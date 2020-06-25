PEOPLE have been urinating in York city centre - councillors have warned.
Councillors Denise Craghill and Claire Douglas say there have been reports of people urinating at King's Staith and Tower Gardens.
They told a council meeting the issue is a "serious concern" for residents.
Speaking at a meeting this evening, Cllr Craghill said police could use powers to issue on the spot fines to people urinating in public places.
She said: "We are working really hard to resolve this issue. Public toilets are being signposted.
"I understand the police will now take back their powers to implement on the spot fines for uringating in public - they are preparing for this weekend."
Cllr Craghill also highlighted the issue of littering, saying: "We want to encourage people to come to our city centre and enjoy it.
"We are encouraging people to take their letter away and follow the signs to the toilets."
