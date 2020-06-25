YORK'S city walls are to reopen on July 4 - with a clockwise one-way system.

A spokesperson for the council said this will help with social distancing.

And there will be signs at all entry and exit points, to make sure visitors know where they can safely walk along the walls.

Council leader Keith Aspden said: “York’s city walls are the most complete and finest in England, making them one of our most treasured historical assets. We’re delighted to be able to reopen them again to resident and visitors.

“The original walls were built by the Roman’s in 71AD, and they didn’t have social distancing in mind back then! But we can all enjoy the beauty of the walls once again safely by following the new one-way system we have put in place.

“It will feel a little strange, but we are all looking forward to welcoming people back as we continue to adapt to the changes in national guidance.”

Cllr Andy D'Agorne added: “York’s city walls stretch over 2 miles and provide the perfect opportunity to walk and see parts of the city which you wouldn’t normally see.

“Over a million people take a walk through 1,900 years of history on the walls every year and we hope residents and visitors will continue to enjoy them again as we reopen in July.”