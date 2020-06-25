A YORK bus firm is starting to put on more buses from this weekend.

First York is adding more journeys on its city services from Sunday (June 28) to cater for an increase in travel as the bus operator plays its part in supporting the revival of the York economy.

An increase in frequency on weekdays and Saturday takes place on services 1, 4, 5/5A and 6 with journeys restored to every 30 minutes between 0900-1700 on Saturdays for services 11 and 12.

Full details of the changes and timetables can be found here.

Marc Bichtemann, Managing Director of First York, said: “The York economy is beginning to recover with the opening up of retail and services. Other areas of leisure, hospitality and daily life are set to follow, so we are ensuring that bus travel continues to be safe as levels of demand change and we get people to work, the shops and other destinations.

“I would like to thank our customers who are following the Government rule to wear a face covering, unless they are exempt, which is helping to support our drivers. We want to encourage everyone to do the right thing and bring one to wear on the bus.

He added: “If people are considering using the bus to travel, perhaps for the first time, it is now a legal requirement to wear a face covering when boarding and throughout the journey.

“We have social distancing measures in place on the bus to help people stay safe and our First Bus app enables customers, including wheelchair users, to live track the location of buses nearby and available capacity, helping them to plan journeys.”

Phil Pinder, Chair of the York Retail Forum, said: “It's fantastic to hear First York is responding to the demand and increasing bus services. Most retailers are already back open, and with all the correct safety measures in place you're able to enjoy a safe shopping trip using public transport."