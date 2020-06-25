PARENTS and young people are being warned about the dangers of inhaling nitrous oxide after an increasing number of empty canisters were found by police on patrol.

North Yorkshire Police said they were being found in areas where young people were known to meet and congregate, with a number found amongst litter and rubbish left on The Stray in Harrogate this morning.

The Press recently reported how they had been found in a field at Bishopthorpe.

Sergeant Heidi Lewis said people might believe that because the gas was widely available and easily purchased, it was harmless.

"However, inhaling this gas can lead to unconsciousness and ultimately suffocation, as the body is essentially starved of oxygen," she said.

"There is also evidence to show people with heart conditions can be at higher risk of harm and that inhalation can lead to anaemia or long term nerve damage.

“I’m asking our young people to really think about their actions and the possible consequences it could have. Please ask yourself if the risk of inhaling this substance is really worth the few seconds of feeling high?

“I’m also asking parents to be vigilant for the signs of nitrous oxide and speak to their young people about the risks associated with it. As mentioned, the gas is sold in small silver canisters and is usually inhaled through a balloon. So if you have seen paraphernalia in your home which matches these descriptions, please have a conversation and ensure your child is safe."