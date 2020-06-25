THE York Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust has gone a fifth day without a coronavirus-related death.
NHS England said this afternoon that the total number of deaths within the trust remains at 214, meaning the last death was recorded in last Saturday's figures.
he trust includes York Hospital and Scarborough Hospital.
Nationwide, a further 55 people who tested positive for the coronavirus have died, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in hospitals in England to 28,490.
The patients were aged between 49 and 98 years old and one patient, aged 70, had no known underlying health conditions.
