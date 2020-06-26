A COUPLE whose wholesale business was hit by lockdown has built up a new following after branching out.

Kevin and Sue Miller have run Heslington Fresh Foods, or HFF,at Escrick Business Park since 2005, offering quality fresh, dairy and chilled produce.

They usually deliver to hoteliers, restaurateurs, pub owners and retailers across Yorkshire and beyond. But many trade customers put their operations on hold, or moved to just takeaways, following the Covid-19 outbreak.

With the help of family and their team, the couple opened up their direct delivery service to householders, many of whom were isolating or keeping away from crowded supermarkets.

The family-run business has adapted, offering new ways for household customers to order and launching a website in April. They introduced new delivery patterns for their drivers, worked with local suppliers to extend their product range, and updated new customers via social media on product lines and deals.

The Press Love Local Business campaign was launched to help promote local retailers and businesses such as HFF who are finding new ways to operate during these challenging times, and encourage readers to support local services.

Kevin said: “Everyone at HFF has worked incredibly hard, putting in some very long hours to get the new service up and running, make adjustments as we better understood what our new customers wanted at this challenging time, and then to maintain the standard of service.

"We were delivering mainly fruit, vegetables, milk and bread at the beginning, then we responded to consumer demand for flour and other baking products, and now we’re delivering a much wider range, from sausage rolls and vegan cheese to chocolate éclairs and custard tarts.

"Throughout, we’ve been able to keep all our staff working during this trying time, and have even expanded our delivery team to cope with demand.

"It’s also been great to see lots of collaboration between local businesses, and with local community groups, all working together to respond to the crisis and help local people."

A selection of the delivery boxes from Heslington Fresh Foods

The Millers are providing their new service in the York and Selby area to hundreds of households now taking deliveries, with some even ordering more than once a week.

There is no minimum order value, and they offer next day deliveries, or collection from their Escrick site, from Monday to Friday.

HFF is hoping to start receiving more orders from business customers with the reopening of pubs and restaurants in July but will continue the doorstep delivery service alongside their wholesale trade.

For details visit http://Heslington-fresh-foods.myshopwired.com

The York BID and NFU Mutual are sponsors of Love Local Business to help get local businesses as they reopen and get back on their feet. To advertise as part of the Local Love campaign contact nicola.haigh@localiq.co.uk

Share your business story as part of the campaign by emailing Business Editor Nadia Jefferson-Brown with details of what you have done to weather the storm, at nadia.jeffersonbrown@thepress.co.uk