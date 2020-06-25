POLICE in North Yorkshire are carrying out patrols to tackle anti-social behaviour today as large numbers of people turn out to enjoy the sun.
Officers are responding to reports that a minority of people have been drinking heavily, urinating and defecating in public places, leaving large amounts of litter and behaving in other anti-social ways.
North Yorkshire Police say they will be focussing their patrols on areas in towns and cities where a large number of people are congregating, such as riverside areas in York and the Stray in Harrogate.
They will also be checking popular beauty spots across the county, including the Dales and Moors which have seen an influx of visitors recently.
Superintendent Charlotte Bloxham said: “With lots of people still furloughed from work, off from universities and colleges or working from home, it’s understandable that everyone’s keen to make the most of the good weather.
“This isn’t a problem if people behave responsibly, sensibly, and are mindful of the restrictions that are still in place.
“However, we’re aware that a minority are behaving in a way that is not just unpleasant for other people, but is also illegal.
“Our officers know where these hotspots are and will be keeping a close eye on them during their patrols. Anyone found committing anti-social behaviour will, of course, be dealt with accordingly.”
