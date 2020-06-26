DEDICATED Paul Rhodes Stabler worked at Browns department store for 50 years and was buried carrying one of its plastic bags, his daughter reveals today in a loving tribute.
Paul, who was 80 and had Alzheimer’s disease and vascular dementia, died on the first day of lockdown.
He was the great grandson of Henry Rhodes Brown, store founder and former Lord Mayor of York twice-over. Paul spent 50 years of his career working for the family store based in Davygate.
His daughter, Angela Horner, an associate director at Browns said: “Very fittingly he was sent off holding a Browns carrier bag – Dad was in charge of ordering them at Browns and the family joke was he always carried things round in one declaring ‘You can’t beat a bit of free advertising’.”
