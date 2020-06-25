CAMPAIGNERS set up socially distanced installations in a York park - calling for a coronavirus recovery plan that prioritises people and the planet.
Extinction Rebellion (XR) York and partner organisations staged the event at West Bank Park on Wednesday afternoon, demanding that the UK 'Build Back Better' post-Covid-19.
The campaign is calling for more sustainable agriculture, the protection of public services, more renewable energy, investment in people and building solidarity across national borders.
XR York member Cath Heinemeyer said: “During the Covid crisis we’ve seen that governments and businesses can make rapid sea changes to the way society is run, when they perceive a real threat. So no-one can believe any more that poverty or fossil fuel dependence are essential parts of our economy. This post-Covid rebuild is a moment when we can choose, what parts of normal do we really want to go back to?”
To find out more about the Build Back Better campaign, visit: www.buildbackbetteruk.org.