THE children of a woman who was trapped when her car overturned on a York roundabout say they want to thank a mystery man who climbed in to the vehicle and supported her.
Jamie Richardson said he and his sister wanted to send their love and appreciation to the man, who stepped in when their mother's car rolled over on the Grimston Bar roundabout earlier this week and she was left hanging by her seatbelt.
Writing on Facebook, he said the man held and supported her all the way through, even when emergency services cut the car.
"You are amazing," he said. "Our family means everything, we are so grateful to all who helped."
He added that all three involved in the accident were safe and OK, albeit 'very bruised and battered.'
He told The Press he would respect it if the man did not want to be found, adding: "I’m just grateful he thought so quickly to get everyone out and help my mum."
