MORE than £350,000 has been donated to the North Yorkshire Moors Railway, helping to secure its future and keep it on track after the lockdown.

The railway, which runs steam trains across the moors from Pickering to Whitby, launched a crisis appeal in March in response to the impact of the coronavirus, which prevented it opening on April 4 as planned.

A spokesperson said donations had come from across the UK, and supporters had organised a mixture of silent auctions, a virtual shop launch and Friday night quizzes.

General manager Chris Price said: "The public support has been overwhelming and thanks to local companies, the railway sector, and the general public who have rallied together and demonstrated their support over the past three months, I’m optimistic about the railway’s future.

"The Government’s announcement yesterday was greatly received by the whole team here. We are busy readying ourselves to be open for the summer and finally get our attraction up and running for the 2020 season.

"But with our plans to reopen, come further costs. To give an idea, a broken locomotive spring costs about £1,000 to replace, a new boiler pressure relief valve £2,500, a live steam injector £5,000, and to reprofile a locomotive’s tyres costs around £10,000. All essential if we are to welcome visitors aboard once more so the next few months are undeniably going to be a challenge for us.

“To help save vital funds where we can, we’ve had to make the difficult decision to cancel this year’s annual Steam Gala event, which was originally planned for September. This will no doubt come as a real disappointment for many, ourselves included as the event is one of our highlights, but we’re doing everything we can to ensure we have a future beyond the summer."

He appealed for continued support to help the railway get over the final hurdle in its mission to begin operating once more.

People can donate by going to nymr.co.uk/crisis-fund, buying a virtual item at nymr.co.uk/virtual-shop including a cuppa Yorkshire Tea, or becoming a member, at nymr.co.uk/join-our-membership.