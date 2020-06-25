A GROUP of dads took part in a one-off dance class with their daughters last weekend, as part of a local dance school.

Pupils from the Patricia Veale School of Dance in York were encouraged to get their dads, grandads and step-dads to get involved with the session.

The session was held over Zoom, as all of the dance classes have after the school was forced to close earlier in the year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Dawn Theaker, a volunteer for the school said: “It was a day that staff and students will never forget.”

Kelly Clarey, principal of the dance school, described the session as “one of her best teaching days ever,” while one of the mothers of the daughters involved in the session said it was a “perfect lock down bonding session.”

The dads that were involved with the session shared pictures of them doing so on various social media platforms, with the hashtag ‘#dadsdancingday’.

There was also a prize given to the ‘Best Dad Dancer’.

The weekly Zoom sessions for the pupils at the school have been held by Kelly Clarey, to keep them dedicated to dancing.

Dawn went on to say: “The young dancers are finding dancing is really helping have a positive impact on their mental health during lockdown.”

The Patricia Veale School of dance holds dance classes for all ages from pre school, children, teenagers and adults in RAD classical ballet, jazz, tap and modern dance.

The school is situated in the heart of Acomb, in York, and has its own premises with free parking.

Further information on the dance school can be found on the website at: https://pvdance.co.uk/