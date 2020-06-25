A LARGE number of pheasant hatchlings were killed when their shed caught fire early today.

North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service said crews from Selby were called by neighbours to the fire in Drax at just after midnight.

"The crews arrived at the scene to find a small hatching shed on fire," said a spokesperson.

"Unfortunately this contained a large number of pheasant hatchlings which were destroyed.

"The cause of the fire is believed to have been the heater which was being fuelled by a 47kg propane cylinder.

"Crews used one hose reel jet and a thermal imaging camera to extinguish the fire, dampen down and cool off the propane cylinder."