A BREWERY in North Yorkshire has started up production to supply the pubs once they re-open after July 4.
After restarting brewing this month with the first 100 barrels of Black Sheep ‘Best Bitter’, the Masham-based brewery is adding a wider selection of beers, in various formats, to create a dedicated re-opening range.
Black Sheep will be prioritising its direct customers in Yorkshire as well as their wholesale partners further afield, to ensure they have fresh stock for re-opening.
Its distribution team, which have been providing local home deliveries direct to customers over the last three-months, will begin reloading its fleet of vans with cask and kegs for delivery over the next two weeks.
Charlene Lyons, chief executive of Black Sheep Brewery, said: “Our team will be pulling out all the stops to ensure our pub customers have the freshest supplies of Black Sheep behind the bar ready for July 4.
“All of our deliveries will be made in line with social distancing guidelines and we will be encouraging all the pubs we work with to ensure they have a safe environment to enjoy this new chapter in the story of our industry.”