A YORK department store reopens today (June 25).

John Lewis reopens nine more shops today, among them are both its York and Leeds stores.

The retailer, whose Vangarde site has been temporarily closed since March 24 due to the coronavirus pandemic, announced it's decision to reopen last week.



The Press reported that staff at the store said the firm has been working hard behind the scenes towards reopening and that work has been going on for more than three weeks to get the store ready.

The stores which will reopen their doors to customers on June 25 are: Cribbs Causeway, Bristol; Leeds; Liverpool; Milton Keynes; Newcastle; Peter Jones, Southampton; Tunbridge Wells, and York.

Key social distancing measures in John Lewis shops include:

“Customer Service Hosts” assigned to welcome customers into the store and answer any questions while managing customer numbers, queues both at entrances and busy areas of the shop

Reduction in the number of shop entrances and exits

Caps on the number of customers entering stores

Prominent social distancing signage

Protective screens at checkouts and areas of the shop where 2 metre social distancing cannot be achieved between customers and Partners such as ‘Welcome desks’

Control procedures for escalators and lifts limiting the number of users

Rigorous and frequent cleaning

Provision of hand sanitiser for customers to use at all entrances and throughout shops

Social distancing in back of house areas

New contactless payment limit of £45

Limiting additional customer services - for example close-contact beauty services will not be offered and customer catering outlets and fitting rooms will remain closed until further notice

Safe and simple returns process including new drop boxes and quarantining returned stock for 48 hours