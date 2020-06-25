POLICE have dealt with a night of crashes, drug driving, speeding and drunken disorder across North Yorkshire.

Inspector Paul Cording tweeted yesterday evening: "In on the night shift and it’s gone bonkers already. Teams deployed across the county and already dealing with traffic offences, RTC’s, drug driving, suspicious incidents and missing people.

During the rest of the night, police tweeted about a range of incidents including:

*On the A64 at Malton, a safety camera van operator alerted officers to a car travelling in excess of 120mph. "Stopped near Rillington and the occupants play a game of musical chairs - resulting in three males arrested, two positive drugwipes for cannabis also." Police dog Skye attended and located some hidden cannabis - the occupants will be interviewed today about numerous offences.

*Disorder in York, 'sadly a result of people having too much alcohol on board and making poor decisions. Thankfully no serious injuries and inquiries ongoing.'

*Crash on the A19 near Thirsk. "Both occupants claimed not to be driving, however both tested positive for cannabis."

*Car crash into media box in Harrogate. "Driver and occupants made off from the scene but vehicle located a short distance away by colleagues. Extensive search and officers locate the driver who blows just under the legal drink drive limit. However a Drug Wipe indicates positive for cocaine and he is arrested."

Insp Cording also went into an 'early morning rant' on video about litter left on the Stray at Harrogate, with Chief Constable Lisa Winward responding by tweeting: "Thanks Paul for taking time to share this and was same in York last weekend. All involved should show some civic duty to your fellow community please, tidy up and stay safe."