A DRIVER and passenger were injured by broken glass when two men got out of a taxi and threw a bottle at their car in York.
Police say a 21-year-old woman and a 21-year-old man were in a white Audi A5 in the Fishergate loop, near Piccadilly, when they were approached by the men.
The men had got out of a silver Citroen Picasso taxi at about 3.15pm on Friday, June 19, and threw a bottle at the passenger side window of the Audi.
Both the driver and passenger suffered cuts to their faces - and the woman had to go to York Hospital for treatment.
Police are appealing for witnesses.
The two men are described as white and aged in their mid twenties.
Officers say CCTV footage shows a black Ford Mondeo was behind one man when the bottle was thrown and three women and a man can also be seen witnessing the incident.
A 25-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident and has been released on bail pending enquiries.
Police would like to speak to the driver of the black Ford Mondeo, the pedestrians and the driver of the silver Citroen Picasso taxi.
Anyone with information can call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for DC 727 Allison. Or email 000727@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk.
Speak to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12200103838.
