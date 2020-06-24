YORK'S only five-star hotel has announced it will be reopening on July 4 - and revealed the extraordinary steps it is taking to ensure guests will be safe.

The Grand says it has always employed some of the most stringent hygiene and cleaning standards in the industry, but has enhanced these even further.

"After consulting Public Health England and studying global cleanliness initiatives, we have developed an extensive list of protocols and standards that go beyond the required guidelines," it says.

"Check-in will take place away from the reception desk, so that guests checking-in and those with queries or leaving the building will not come into contact.

"Check-out can now take place from the comfort of guests’ rooms. As always, we will be available to help with any queries or requests and have allowed for social distancing at our reception area with the use of a glass partition and floor markings."

It says temperature checks will be taken on arrival at the hotel. "If a high reading is returned, we will request that you visit a doctor for the safety of you, other guests and our team.

"We have partnered with Diversey, one of the world’s leading cleaning product providers, to ensure the highest level of cleaning and sanitation, using hospital grade cleaning and disinfection products.

"We have introduced new cleaning methods and technology, which will see all surfaces throughout the hotel regularly sanitised, as well as the frequent deep cleaning and disinfecting of all areas of the hotel."

"Almost all collateral has been removed from the rooms and guest information can now be found on the TVs.

"Mini bar items will be stocked upon request to minimise risk of cross-contamination.

"To offer extra peace of mind, each guest room will be sealed with safety tape once it has been sanitised, to ensure access is limited to the guest checking-in only."

It says each team member will be temperature checked when they arrive at work and full PPE will be provided for them, including masks, gloves and visors where necessary.

A clearly sign-posted one-way system will be in operation throughout the hotel, extra entrances and exits will be available, and lifts will be limited to use by one person, or room group, at a time, with stair use encouraged.

"We kindly ask guests to adhere to a “Lift Up, Stairs Down” policy within the hotel," it says.

"Furniture is being removed from high-traffic areas to allow guests to keep their distance."