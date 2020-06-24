EXPLORE libraries in York are preparing to re-open from the week beginning July 6, after closure due to the nationwide lock down during the coronavirus pandemic.

Although the libraries will re-open, there will be a few changes in place to ensure customer safety.

Books will be available using a click and collect system, computer and printer use will be by appointment only, and opening hours will be shorter.

Explore’s brand new café in Hungate will open for the first time on July 7 and the cafes at Rowntree Park and Homestead Park open on July 6. All will be serving drinks and snacks to take away and enjoy outside.

The libraries at York Central, Acomb, Clifton and Tang Hall will open from July 7, but on a pre-booked basis only.

The mobile library will be back too, but the rest of the smaller gateway libraries will remain closed during this first stage.

Opening hours at the libraries will be from 10am to 4pm Tuesday to Saturday. For mobile stops and cafe opening times see our website for more information.

All of the venues will have safety measures in place to protect customers and staff.

To borrow a book using the click and collect system, there are two steps which must be followed:

Reserve your books in the usual way using the online catalogue, or from July 7 by phoning or emailing your nearest open library OR fill in one of our 'Lucky Dip' online forms for adults or children and the library will choose up to 15 books based on your taste and preferences.

When your books are read, the library will phone you and arrange a time for you to collect them.

Books may also be returned by pre-booked appointment. Libaries will be happy to accept returns, and all loans have been renewed until September 30.

Computers and printing will be available for pre-booked slots. You can book online or contact your nearest open library by phone or email after July 7.

Explore customers now have even more choices than before because while they were closed, they took the chance to enrich and expand what they offer online. As lockdown is lifted, they encourage everyone to carry on using these online services as well as coming into libraries.

Full information can be found at: www.exploreyork.org.uk/were-back/