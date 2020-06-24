A TEENAGE boy was arrested and drugs seized after a raid on a house in a North Yorkshire town.

Police in Selby say they executed a search warrant at an address on the Staynor Hall estate on Wednesday morning (June 24) as part an ongoing operation to tackle drugs-related child exploitation.

A quantity of drugs and cash were recovered and a teenage boy was arrested on suspicion of possessing Class B drugs and theft. Two cannabis cautions were also issued.

Inspector Martin Wedgwood, of the Selby Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “I want to reassure local people that we have a good grasp on this situation and that you should not be unduly worried.

“That being said, it is important for everyone to be aware that criminal networks linked to drugs choose to victimise people who are perceived to be the most vulnerable.

“Residents have my assurance that this is of high importance to me, and the work local officers are doing to tackle this problem will continue so long as our communities are exposed to this risk.

“I encourage the people of Selby to continue to report suspicious activity to the police so that we can act on information to protect vulnerable people and bring offenders to justice.”

Report suspicious activity to North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 1, and speak to the Force Control Room. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.