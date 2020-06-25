I AGREE that social distancing should be reduced.
If people are still worried then they can stay in, the rest can go out, with or without face masks.
Let's get on with life, the vast majority of pubs, restaurants, shops etc can't run a business at two metres or probably one as they are too small.
York's other problem of electric busses: why aren't they running in lockdown? Most park & ride services are running but using normal diesel busses. The No 4 service is using park & ride bendy busses so where are the electric ones to save the planet?
Dave Matthewman,
Green Lane,
Acomb, York