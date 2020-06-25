KEY workers have been honoured - with their pictures plastered across a special Coastliner bus.
The company has launched a liveried vehicle to recognise NHS staff, teachers, carers, volunteers and other frontline heroes who have helped the city through the pandemic.
York's bus companies have teamed up to change the way they run - rolling out contactless payment, on-board hand sanitiser dispensers and cleaning kits.
Transdev chief executive Alex Hornby said: “There are many unsung heroes who deserve our community's thanks for their contribution throughout the pandemic, so we're recognising them by featuring their photos on our 'Yorkshire Heroes’ bus, along with the jobs they do – including our amazing NHS workers and those who support them."
Cllr Darryl Smalley added: "The key worker-themed Coastliner bus is a great way to show our thanks to council staff, partners, volunteers and residents of York for their continued service to the city.”
