THERE have been no further cases of coronvairus recorded in the City of York Council area over the last 24 hours.
The latest figures from Public Health England (PHE) show that the total number of cases in the York area remains at 463. The news comes after the first case in 18 days was recorded yesterday.
There has also been no further cases in the North Yorkshire County Council area, as the total remains at 1,350. Similarly to the East Riding of Yorkshire Council area, where there have also been no more confirmed in the last 24 hours.
Experts have stressed that such figures do not mean there is no coronavirus in these areas, as not all patients with the virus have symptoms, and not everyone with symptoms is tested.
Across the UK, there have been 306,862 confirmed cases of coronavirus and sadly 43,081 deaths.